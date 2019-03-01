Advice for supporters ahead of Scottish Cup game at Pittodrie

Police Scotland officers along with partners are preparing to welcome thousands of football fans to Aberdeen for the Scottish Cup Quarter Final this Sunday.

Kick off for the Aberdeen and Rangers game is at 1.30pm and so the City Centre, Pittodrie, Aberdeen Beach and Seaton areas will be busier than usual.

Police ask that fans heading to the stadium plan their journeys in advance and allow themselves plenty of extra time to get to the stadium.

Match Commander Superintendent Richard Craig is encouraging everyone planning to watch the game either at Pittodrie stadium, a licensed premises or in their home to enjoy the match but to behave responsibly.

He said: “It is well-documented that drinking too much alcohol can lead you to become more vulnerable to becoming involved in crime either as a victim or perpetrator. I am urging supporters to behave responsibly and be aware that if you’re drunk you won’t be allowed entry to the stadium and you’ll miss the match.

“Anyone who does become involved in disorder or any act of violence will be dealt with robustly.

“Additional officers will be on duty across the North East and within the stadium on Sunday and they will be supported by specialist resources. Our officers are extremely experienced in policing football matches and will be able to offer assistance should anyone need it.

“Although the new AWPR (A92) is an option for travel we would still advise all football traffic coming from South of Aberdeen to use the traditional supporters’ route into the city (A90).

“We are here to ensure the safety and security of all supporters attending the game and minimise disruption to the local community.

"I would remind supporters that those entering Pittodrie will be closely monitored for possession of alcohol or pyrotechnics of any kind. It is a condition of entry to the ground that fans allow themselves to be searched and those who refuse will be turned away by the club.

“We will be implementing policing operations throughout the day, including spot checks on buses and coaches travelling to the game."

Superintendent Craig added: “Pyrotechnics are extremely dangerous and endanger the safety of those around you as well as your own safety. We will take action, you will be arrested.

“The match is undoubtedly a big event and we are looking forward to it. Most importantly enjoy the football and stay safe.”