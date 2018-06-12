All set to have a summer ball

Plans are well under way for the summer marquee ball - billed as one of Deeside’s top social events.

The ball, now in its 21st year, is at Raemoir House on Saturday, June 23, with around 350 guests expected.

It has raised more than £400,000 for local charities since it was established by Logan Sangster and Dawn Law.

This year’s is in aid of cancer support charity CLAN.

Logan said: “We are grateful for local support in our area from individuals and local businesses who continue to back our event.”

The evening starts with arrival drinks on the lawn, followed by dinner in the marquee, with a grand raffle, the first prize being a week in the Algarve .

A fine auction will feature some artworks, whisky and flight simulator. Renowned silversmith Malcolm Appleby has donated a handcrafted silver bangle. Other prizes include a signed ball from the Scottish Rugby Union.

The event will feature a table quiz and top and tails games, along with the summer marquee ball programme, all of which take in revenue for the ball.

Logan added: “We are still looking for items to be included in our fine auction and grand raffle.

“If anyone has a product or service they may want included, we would love to hear from them.”

Raffle tickets are available at Riah Hair and Beauty Salon in Bridge Street.

Anyone wanting to donate or sponsor for CLAN, can contact Logan on 01330 824015, or email deesidephoto@aol.com