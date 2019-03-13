Alpine challenge for Rachael

A Peterculter mum is taking on one of the world’s toughest challenges to fundraise for local charity Befriend a Child.

Rachael Hunter is preparing for the Mont Blanc Trek in June.

Rachael will face a five-day journey, walking an average of nine hours a day and crossing the borders of France, Italy and Switzerland.

She decided to take on the challenge after turning 30.

Rachael said: “I wanted to set myself some challenges for the year ahead.

“I’m already an avid walker so I figured, why not do something I enjoy while raising money for charity at the same time?”

After some research, she decided she wanted to support an organisation that helps local children and that’s where Befriend a Child came in.

Rachael added: “I was aware of Befriend a Child and the things they do for children in the North-east.

“I have always admired their work so for me it was an easy decision to choose them.”

Richard Stewart, the charity’s head of marketing and fundraising, praised her efforts.

He said: “We are always thrilled when anyone chooses to fundraise for Befriend a Child, and when someone is vowing to take on such a huge challenge on our behalf it’s very special and, of course, we want to do what we can to support Rachael.”

To date Rachael has raised more than £1200 for the charity, working with local businesses such as Neil Selbie & Co to deliver a charity cake-off to the residents of Deeside and auctioning off items via an online charity auction.

Rachael’s family have been behind her every step of the way and are proud of all she has achieved so far.

She added: “My family have been so supportive.”