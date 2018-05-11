Angus off on major expedition

A Banchory man is about to embark on a major science expedition to Greenland.

Angus Wright is now in his third year at the University of St. Andrews studying for his BSc in Geology and currently planning his ambitious summer expedition.

The former Banchory Academy pupil has lived in Deeside since the age of six having been born in Alaska.

Angus said: “I have secured funding which will cover my travel and shipping to carry out a dissertation project at Narsarsuaq in South West Greenland from June 4 to July 13.

“The funding was very competitive and was awarded by the Mining Institute of Scotland Trust and the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.”

Angus will be part of an international team for what will arguably be one of the most ambitious dissertation projects occurring in UK universities this summer for the subject.

He explained: “Our 40 days will be spent independently mapping our area, to the north of a tiny village in Narsarsuaq, southern Greenland.

“We will be camping out in the wild with no access to running water apart from mountain streams. The aim of our mapping is to better understand the distribution and formation of rare-earth elements bearing minerals (REE).”

REE elements are used in many modern technologies particularly in developing renewable energy and electric cars. With China dominating 90% of the REE economy, finding reserves outside of Asia is a key priority for the West.

Rare earth metals and alloys that contain them are used in many devices that people use every day such as computer memory, DVDs, rechargeable batteries, cell phones, catalytic converters, magnets, fluorescent lighting and much more. During the past twenty years, there has been an explosion in demand for many items that require rare earth metals.

Meanwhile, Angus is seeking further sponsors and support to provide or discount outdoor equipment suitable for the harsh environment.

He added: “I’m also looking for a kindle to store relatable geological papers and I think this would be fantastic publicity and exposure for a local company.”

Anyone interested in helping Angus can email him at aw257@st-andrews.ac.uk for further information.