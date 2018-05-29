Appeal continues to trace missing Rhynie man

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries today to trace missing Rhynie man Alan Jones, including liaising with other forces across the UK.

The 52-year-old from Rhynie was last seen in Aberdeen city centre at Marischal College on Wednesday, May 23, and reported missing on Friday afternoon after concerns were raised for his well-being by a partner agency.

Following extensive enquiries police understand that Alan is known to hitch-hike and could have travelled to anywhere in the UK.

Sergeant John Kearney, who is leading enquiries, said: “We are liaising with our colleagues across Scotland and also other forces in the UK to ensure that Alan’s description is shared far and wide. We are also carrying out extensive CCTV work and pursuing other lines of enquiry to try and establish his exact movements over the past week.

“I want to appeal to Alan directly to please make contact with Police to let us know you are safe and well if you see this appeal – our only aim is to ensure you are OK. You can phone 101 or turn up at any local Police station where you can speak to an officer and tell them who you are. We will ensure you have access to any support you need.

“I would also ask anyone who has seen Alan or a man matching the photograph and description we've provided to contact officers as soon as possible quoting ref. no. 4814 of 25 May. Have you picked up a hitch hiker matching Alan’s description in the past few days? He is described as being around 5ft 11 tall with short brown hair and he speaks with an English accent. He may be wearing dark jeans and a dark T-shirt.”

Sergeant Kearney added: “Thank you again to everyone who has shared our appeals for information so far – your help is appreciated."