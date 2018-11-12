Armistice 100: Communities remember

Communities in Deeside and Donside paid tribute to the fallen at Remembrance Day services throughout the area.

In Banchory, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Gordon Highlanders memorial followed by a march to the memorial at the town hall for further wreath-laying, when a bugler played The Last Post.

Wreath-laying at the Banchory war memorial. Picture: Mike Gill.

The parade took place along High Street with the salute being taken by Carol Kinghorn, Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire.

Earlier in Lumphanan, Ciara Anderson, 12, piped the Battle’s O’er at 6am as part of the national tribute to mark the exact time of the signing of the Armistice.

On Saturday, a service was held at the garden of remembrance at MacIntosh and Steven in High Street, Banchory,

The names of the 51 local men who died in WW1 were read out and wooden poppy crosses were planted.