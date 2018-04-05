Autojumble marks new collaboration

Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA) has announced a new partnership with the Grampian Transport Museum to host this year’s Autojumble event.

The two renowned North East organisations are set to bring their specialised auto skills together to implement the welcome return of vehicle auctions at the event, including classic and vintage cars, motorcycles, tractors and machinery.

The event will also offer a mix of partially and fully restored examples.

One of Scotland’s biggest autojumbles, it sees more than 100 stalls selling car and motorcycle parts, spares, models, books, tools and automobilia.

An auction area will be set up to allow potential buyers a closer view of the lots available prior to the sale.

Thainstone Specialist Auctions Business Development Manager, Neil Simpson, said: “Through our weekly sales of vehicles and our specialist equipment auctions, our team’s experience is extensive, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Grampian Transport Museum at their premier sale.

“The Autojumble provides potential sellers the advantage of an extended window of promotion as it takes place at the end of the show season, while potential owners, hobbyists and collectors can see the full range of items prior to the event.

“As well as those looking to sell on vehicles, this is an ideal opportunity for those who wish to purchase not only partially and fully restored classics, but also projects and running restorations.”

Grampian Transport Museum Assistant Curator Neil Thomson, said: “This new partnership will prove beneficial in the reintroduction of the auctions, particularly with their extensive expertise in the automotive industry.

“We are confident that the auction will help to raise the profile of the Autojumble, and lead to a prosperous and mutually-beneficial working relationship between the museum and TSA.”

The Autojumble will be held at the Alford-based museum on Sunday, September 23.