Award for Deeside project

Aboyne Academy and Glen Tanar celebrated success at the recent Northern Star Business Awards.

They won the ‘Inspiring Futures’ award in recognition of an ongoing partnership aimed at delivering hands-on career inspiration experiences to local schoolchildren through interactive learning days.

The partnership was established to raise awareness among academy pupils of the wide range of career opportunities available in local sectors such as forestry.

The relationship has expanded to cover the growing tourism sector, with the piloting of a ‘hospitality and tourism’ day.

Glen Tanar director Michael Bruce said: “It’s fantastic that this unique partnership between Glen Tanar and Aboyne Academy has been recognised in this way.

“Our recent hospitality and tourism day, as well as previous forestry days, aimed to show young school leavers an alternative route of investing in themselves and their future careers.

“It also gives them the opportunity to be involved in developing these vibrant growth industries – right here on their own doorstep.”

Aboyne depute head teacher Michael Foy added: “Working closely with local business partners is a key part of preparing pupils for the world of work.

“Everyone involved was very positive about the experience. Pupils clearly felt they had a rewarding day, developing their knowledge of career opportunities in their local area, as well as focusing on some key employability skills.”