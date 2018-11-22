Backpack image released in Liam search

Police have released an image of the backpack of the brand carried by teenager Liam Smith as the search for him continues in Deeside.

He was caught on CCTV with a camouflage North Face Borealis Classics bag at Aberdeen’s Union Square on Saturday, November 17, shortly before he boarded the 202 Stagecoach service at 1.11pm.

Missing teenager Liam Smith

The Westhill Academy pupil is thought to have bought a ticket for Raemoir Road in Banchory and inquiries are continuing in the area.

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said: “Liam is very tall – around 6ft4in – and walks in a distinctive way so we have been asking for members of the public to get in touch if they remember seeing a young male matching his description.

“I hope that this image of Liam’s bag assists and ask anyone who has spotted a teenager with a similar backpack who might have been Liam to get in touch.

“Likewise, if anyone finds this bag please contact the police as soon as possible.”