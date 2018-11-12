Ballater chef: Ross serves up a top culinary award

A Deeside man has won the title of Scotch Lamb PGI Chef of the Year.

Ross Cochrane was top in the Surf ‘n’ Turf contest run jointly by Quality Meat Scotland’s Scotch Beef Club and Seafood Scotland.

Ross, head chef of the Rothesay Rooms in Ballater, faced strong competition when he battled it out against five rivals in the final cook-off held recently at Fife College.

The competition saw talented chefs design creative dishes which combined two of the top ingredients of Scotland’s outstanding larder – Scotch Lamb PGI and seafood from Scotland.

These dishes were then judged by experienced Scottish chefs and representatives from Seafood Scotland and the National Sheep Association.

Ross was presented with the leading award at the annual Scottish Chef’s Conference.

He said: “The cook-off went well for me and I was very pleased with how my dishes turned out.

“It was a privilege to compete against all the guys and I am over the moon to come out on top.”

Quality Meat Scotland’s Ciara El-Mansi said: “The calibre of entries has been outstanding and throughout the competition chefs have really shown off their talent and creative flare.

“It’s fantastic to see top chefs getting excited about using top quality local produce such as Scotch Lamb PGI and Seafood from Scotland. Ross’s dish was truly spectacular and tantalised the taste buds of the renowned judging panel. Many congratulations to him.”