Ballater incident: search for missing man

A major search is under way for a 35-year-old man reported missing in Deeside.

Andrew Gregory was last seen in the Ballater area around 9am on Friday.

His car has since been found in a carpark in Cambus O’May, just off the A93 near Ballater.

Extensive searches have been launched involving helicopter, mountain rescue teams, specialist police search officers and the dog unit.

Mr Gregory is described as being around 6ft with an athletic build and red/brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 154 of November 16.

Police are appealing to Mr Gregory to get in touch as soon as possible to let them know he is safe and well.