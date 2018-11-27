Ballater tearoom to host festive shopping event

A tearoom in Ballater, which forms part of a restored landmark with a royal link, is set to kick-off the festive season by hosting a Christmas shopping evening.

The Carriage on Station Square will host a festive shopping event from 6-8pm on Wednesday, November 28.

For £15 per person, customers can enjoy a buffet supper and glass of fizz while browsing the Highgrove Christmas collection.

This year’s collection, which is now available for purchase in The Carriage’s Highgrove Shop, features a luxury range of unique gifts and collectables including artisan handmade decorations, scented candles, gourmet food products and limited edition keepsakes.

The Carriage, which opened in August, is near The Rothesay Rooms restaurant on Netherley Place.

Both establishments were developed by The Prince’s Foundation as part of the Duke of Rothesay’s efforts to help Ballater regain its footing following the damage caused by severe flooding and a major fire in 2015.

Profits from the sale of Highgrove products are donated to The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation, a grant-making charity which supports a wide range of causes and projects.