Balmoral Challenge given the royal seal of approval

Royal permission has been granted for Balmoral to host Walking With The Wounded’s ‘Balmoral Challenge’ for a second year which raises funds to support ex-servicemen and women back into society.

The charity walking event will be held on June 23 - the weekend before Armed Forces Day - and will see teams of four take on one of three stunning routes on the Munros above the castle.

It follows a successful first event last year which raised nearly £100,000 for the cause and saw teams take part from a host of companies including Artemis Investments, Royal Bank of Scotland, Fujitsu, Stirling Council and military teams from 3 Rifles and the winners - 2 Close Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Participants have the chance to meet and hear from men and women supported by the charity.

Walking With The Wounded works with ex-military men and women at risk of homelessness, who are caught in police custody or in need of mental health therapy and support them back into society through employment.

Garry Marsden, visitor enterprise manager for Balmoral Estate, said: “We’re delighted to host the challenge once more. Many soldiers have been stationed at Balmoral over the years and been tested on the hills above the castle. They’re not easy, but boy are they rewarding.”

William Cairns, Walking With The Wounded’s employment advisor, said: “This experience has without a doubt impacted very positively on our veterans who took part last year. It reminded them about the skills they used in the military such as teamwork, planning and communication skills. They also enjoyed the chance to meet new people and organisations whose support gave them hope and encouragement.”

Find out more at wwtw.org.uk/Balmoral