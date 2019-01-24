Banchory brothers organise Scottish craft gin festival

A new festival celebrating Scottish craft gin, organised by two Banchory brothers, is to be held across Scotland this year.

Guy and Mungo Finlayson run MFGF Events and put together the annual Banchory and Inverurie Beer Festivals, which have also featured gin in recent years.

Spearheaded by a passion to celebrate the very best in Scottish gin, based on quality and authenticity, the pair launched True OriGINs – the Scottish Gin Festival in London last year.

Following the huge success of the London event, which attracted more than 4,000 visitors over four days, the brothers have announced plans for a series of festivals across Scotland.

Among the venues are The Barn in Banchory on February 15 and 16, and Lochter at Oldmeldrum on April 19 and 20.

Other events will be held in Edinburgh in March and Glasgow in May.

Offering up to 80 gins sourced from across the country, each bottle and glass served has a story and every one has its own explanation

Guy and Mungo have created their own bespoke gin brand, which will be launched at the festivals.

Guy said: “Through our festivals, I want people to have passion in the country, learn about the products we make locally, discovering where things are from, how they are made and who makes them.”

True OriGINS will feature eight different bars at the festivals, split up into different regions of Scotland.

Included with each ticket is an exclusive True OriGINS glass and gin bible, allowing visitors to sample the variety of drinks on offer, whilst keeping them in the know about the history and background of each tipple.

Festival tickets are available at https://trueorigins-ginfestival.com/tickets.