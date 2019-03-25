Banchory community hub receives £3500 grant

Banchory’s community hub has been given a major boost with the award of a £3,500 grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

Number One cafe in Scott Skinner Square - run by Banchory and District Initiative (BDI) - is a social space offering volunteer places for young people, as well as a facility to learn, relax or talk.

The funding from Scottish Children’s Lottery will allow the cafe to support those with additional needs through a volunteering experience, by employing a dedicated co-worker who will provide support and a personal learning programme to help the volunteer gain confidence and new skills.

Number One co-ordinator Jean Henretty said the funding is a huge boost.

She added: “The team at Number One is very grateful for the grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery and this is a great opportunity for our young people. Coming out of school with its protective environment can be daunting for anyone, but much worse for those with additional needs.

“Having a dedicated co-worker will make such a difference to support the young people through the experience.”

The Scottish Children’s Lottery was launched in October, 2016, with proceeds helping to improve the lives of children across the country, and make a significant difference to those needing it most.

Trustee Alan Eccles represents Chance to Succeed, which operates as a society lottery under the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

The group supports projects that focus on employability and employment skills, helping to deliver a productive future for Scotland’s young people.

Mr Eccles said: “Chance to Succeed believes that every young person in Scotland deserves a chance to be seen, prove themselves and forge a successful career for themselves.

“By supporting Banchory and District Initiative we hope to help deliver a productive future for our young people.”

Charities that support children in Scotland can apply online for Scottish Children’s Lottery funding.