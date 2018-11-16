Banchory concert: Variety event to remember World War One

A variety concert will be held in Banchory this Saturday (November 17) to acknowledge the efforts of the local community in providing funds for World War 1.

The provost at the time, Donald Munro, and his wife organised concerts in the town hall to raise money for the war effort with the support of two of the biggest names in music all entertainment, Sir Harry Lauder and James Scott Skinner.

During 1917-18 the concerts raised £10,000.

Provost Munro lived in Ravenswood in Ramsay Road - now the Legion Scotland branch and venue for this weekend’s concert,

Chris Collins, branch vice-chairman, who is organising the event, said: “ It is an acknowledgement of the effort that Provost Munro put in and our way of remembering how the people of Banchory would have celebrated the end of the war by a concert.

“As they would have sung popular songs of 1918, we are going to have songs that are popular today.”

The evening’s entertainment will feature three singers and four modern songs in total, hand bell ringers from Stonhaven, a magician, local Highland dancers and pipes and drums.

The second part of the concert will consist of a recital of a poem by Wilfred Owen, who wrote some of the best British poetry on WW1, and a communal medley of popular songs of the time.

Mr Collins added: “It should be an entertaining concert and everyone is welcome to come along.

“We are hoping for a good response from people.”

The concert will get under way at 7pm and tickets are £5, under 16s £2.50.

They are available from Continental Cream in Dee Street, at the Legion, or people can pay on the night. Proceeds will be split between Poppyscotland and Banchory Legion Benevolent Fund.