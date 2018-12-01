Banchory family reunited with missing pet

A Banchory family have been reunited with their pet dog - nearly two weeks after she disappeared.

One-year-old Honey went missing during a walk and was last seen running into Crathes Castle estate on Saturday, November 17.

The Patterdale/Border Terrier cross vanished when she went after deer.

Owner Ali Grahamslaw, family and friends launched a frantic search but to no avail.

Incredibly, Honey was found the other day by Sheila Parker who was walking in the estate and heard her barking.

Mother-of-four Ali said: “Sheila heard her cries, located her in a rabbit hole and then dug her out with her bare hands.

“Honey is now home sleeping in front of the fire after a visit to the vet.

“We are so thankful to all the wonderful people of Deeside who supported us by searching or sending us their best wishes.

“We are a very lucky family to have been reunited with Honey. What a relief for a happy ending.”

The Grahamslaw family had been willing to offer a reward to anyone who found the dog and brought her home.

The search involved appeals on social media.