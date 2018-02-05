Banchory firm’s major charity boost

Employees of Banchory-based Leys Group have donated more than £30,000 to CLAN, to support cancer patients in the North-east.

A year-long programme of fundraising activities raised just over £15,000 and the company matched this, bringing the total amount to £30,112.87.

Staff took part in a range of activities including a hike up Lochnagar, raising more than £7,000, a silent auction of furniture and accessories from Bancon Homes’ showhomes, which raised over £2,000 and a kilt walk, which brought in more than £1,000.

Individuals took part in their own money-gathering challenges, including bake sales, raffles and quizzes.

The total raised was gifted to CLAN, the chosen charity of the Leys Group, Bancon Group’s parent company.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity providing comfort, support and information free of charge to people of all ages who are affected by any type of cancer.

John Irvine, Bancon Group’s chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to be able to hand over more than £30,000 to help our local charity of choice, whose fantastic work in supporting people who are affected by cancer is highly respected across Aberdeenshire.

“Leys Group staff have enjoyed taking part in over 20 fundraising activities throughout 2017 and the generosity of everyone who contributed is a great example of how valued CLAN is within the community.”

Steph Dowling, the charity’s senior fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to have received such a fantastic donation from Leys Group, which will allow CLAN Cancer Support to continue to provide support services, free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer.

“On behalf of the fundraising team and everyone at CLAN, we would like to say a huge thank you to the staff at Leys Group who have given their time throughout the year to take part in a variety of exciting activities in support of CLAN.”