Banchory gears up for show spectacular

It’s the final Saturday in July - so it must be time for the Banchory Show.

Thousands are expected to head for King George V Park this weekend for the 199th show.

Judging gets under way at 9am with a full programme of agricultural events and there will be family entertainment throughout the day.

Show secretary Ernie Christie told the Piper this week that prospects are looking good.

He said: “Entries are very slightly down on the cattle side but the rest is ok.

“We have over 300 horses and more than 400 sheep so we are happy with that.

“If everything goes to plan, we have a reasonably full afternoon programme.”

The show normally attracts up to 6000 spectators and organisers are hoping for the same this year.

Mr Christie, a past president, added: “It was down a bit last year because we got the only day of rain in the whole summer but we are keeping fingers crossed this time.”

Tomorrow night, Amanda Owen, the popular Yorkshire Shepherdess, will give a talk in the marquee about her life as a farmer, writer and photographer.