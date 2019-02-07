Banchory pupil wins international coding competition

A Deeside teenager has won an international coding competition.

Jamie Holroyde, 13, was successful in the games, digital art and animation category with his animation of Kepler’s planetary orbits.

The contest was run by CoderDojo, a worldwide organisation which aims to support local code clubs.

Jamie, an S2 pupil at Banchory Academy, wrote in his entry: “My interest in Kepler’s Law was sparked during a school science project on Neptune. The project required me to plot the planets and their orbits using Excel and I was inspired to take it a step further and animate the orbits.”

He was encouraged to enter when he joined Cromar Future Group’s “Everything Electronic” youth club.

A club spokesperson said: “We are affiliated to CoderDojo and Code Club.

“We were delighted to include Jamie as one of the two entries submitted by our members to their competition, and over the moon when he won.

“It is all Jamie’s own work. Our only role was to encourage him to enter it.

“To win against entries from all over the world is amazing.”