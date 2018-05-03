Banchory residents alerted to LDP

Banchory Community Council is highlighting that work is beginning on the new Local Development Plan (LDP) 2021 and people should be aware of the many potential sites in and around the town that developers are eyeing up for the future.

Councillors on the Marr Area Committee are due to begin their formal deliberations on the LDP 2021 and the nominated sites for development in the next two weeks.

Banchory Community Council chair Mary Lennox said: “Whilst the LDP is at an early stage, it is important that all our residents make themselves aware of what is being proposed in their area.

“We would urge anyone interested to go on the Aberdeenshire Council Planning website and check out the development sites and make their views known on what is being proposed.

“Often people come to us far too late in the day for us to make any representation as the voice of the community.”

Mrs Lennox added: “We rely entirely on volunteers on the community council and this would be a great opportunity for people to come forward if they feel they want to comment and help shape the development of Banchory.”

Anyone wanting more information on this and application forms should email banchorycommuniity@hotmail.com