Banchory Scouts prepare for annual jumble sale on April 27

Banchory Scouts will hold their annual jumble sale on Saturday, April 27.

It will take place at the Scout Hall from 10am until 2pm with entry £1.

Donations can be dropped off at the hall from Tuesday, April 23 to Friday. April 26, from 6-9pm.

Special collections can be arranged by calling 07963 780008 up to 9pm on Wednesday, April 24.

The Scouts are looking for donations of clothes, shoes, bikes, scooters, electrical goods, lawn mowers, garden tools, sports equipment, computers, bric-a-brac, pictures, toys, CDs, DVDs, and recent best-selling paperbacks and children’s books.

Last year the sale raised more than £11,000 through support from the community and further afield.

Volunteers are needed for 1st Banchory Scouts.

Anyone interested is asked to contact Group Scout Leaders Ali Grahamslaw at algrahamslaw@gmail.com, or Amy Holtom at amy_hopkins@hotmail.com.