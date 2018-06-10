Bands drum up the support

Banchory recently hosted the fourth annual North of Scotland Pipe Band Championship and crowds turned out in force to enjoy the sounds of the pipes and drums.

A total of 25 bands from across the North and North-east competed for top accolades at the final event before the British Championship held the following weekend in Glasgow.

Local people and tourists alike donned their waterproof gear in the morning to support the bands but the sun finally making an appearance after lunch was a relief for everyone involved.

With plenty of activities for children and the addition this year of ring-side seating, the event attracted visitors of all ages.

The event is organised by Banchory Business Association (BBA), a membership group which aims to promote Banchory as both a business and tourist destination.

Secretary Paul Panchaud, who owns Milton of Crathes-based clothing and gift retailer Atholl Countrywear, was the main organiser of the event.

He said: “Despite the damp start we were pleased to see the crowds gather to enjoy the music which demonstrates how popular this particular event has become over the last few years.

“There’s a huge amount of work that goes into the organisation of the championship and it simply wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of our supporters and volunteers.”

BBA have thanked all organisations and individuals for their assistance in making the championship a success.