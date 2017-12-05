Billy’s glad to be back

A familiar face has returned to a Deeside care home.

Maintenance technician Billy Shields is one of several former staff members back at Alastrean House following its major refurbishment.

Residents have been settling in after the home, devastated in a fire in January, 2016, reopened last month.

Billy, who has worked on the Alastrean estate for many years, is responsible for keeping things ticking over and has donned his customary kilt to welcome back both staff and residents

He said: “Something good has definitely come out of the bad.

“The home is wonderful, so light and bright.

“I’m glad to see that the history of the estate and the MacRobert family continues to be very much a part of Alastrean House.”

The care home recently held a well-attended open day.