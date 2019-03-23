Body found in search for Liam Smith

A body has been found in the search for missing teenager Liam Smith.

The 16-year-old was last seen on CCTV entering Union Square shopping centre before boarding a 202 Stagecoach bus on Saturday, November 17.

He is thought to have got off at Crathes.

Police confirmed that a man’s body had been found in remote woodland south of Banchory.

A member of the public made the discovery in Craig of Affrusk at about 3pm on Friday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of the Westhill Academy pupil has been notified.

Inquiries are ongoing and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.