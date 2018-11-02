Bonfire night: Banchory set for a spectacular

Final preparations are being made for Banchory’s bonfire and fireworks display this Saturday (November 3) in King George V Park.

The event has been organised by the Round Table for more than 30 years and has been a mainstay in the local calendar for many families.

The fire will be lit at 6.30pm and this year Hill of Banchory Primary School’s P5s, who have been making the guy, will have the honour of setting off the first firework at 7pm.

In previous years, crowds have reached more than 8,000. Given how busy it is, spectators are advised to get there early.

The event is free to attend, however donations made on the evening go towards covering the costs and ensuring the event not only is a great night out, but also generates money for local good causes and charities. The display is entirely run by volunteers.

Organisers have said they would be grateful for suitable waste wood and garden trimmings for the bonfire.

These can be dropped off between 8am and 2pm on the day at King George V Park or, in many cases, they can arrange a collection in return for a donation.

Food and snacks will be available at the event – with professional catering facilities from 6.30pm

For all the latest information on the event and contact details visit: www.banchorybonfire.com or on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/BanchoryRT.