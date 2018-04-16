Brave Shelagh takes to the sky for charity

A brave Deeside woman took to the skies at the weekend for a local children’s charity.

Shelagh Reid of Drumoak carried out a tandem skydive on Sunday at Errol in Perthshire for charity Charlie House.

Charlie House supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions in the North-east of Scotland.

The 59-years-old self-employed violin teacher took the leap of faith with friend Denys Wheatley (78), from Inverurie.

Having overcome her own medical battles with cancer, Shelagh - who had a total gastrectomy in 2010 - has already hit her target of £1,000 through her brave efforts.

Shelagh told us: “In the past I have raised over £35,000 for cancer charities who supported me during my cancer journey.

“I now want to turn my efforts to families and children who require support and assistance due to their complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

“I am turning 60 this year and it seemed the perfect time to try something adventurous! I am delighted to be supporting Charlie House whose services are much needed for these families.’

The local woman continued: “Having had a total gastrectomy in 2010, which is full removal of the stomach, I was looking forward to having no lurching feeling when I jump out of the plane, or so I hope!

“I feel so very fortunate to have this opportunity and wanted to ensure that others benefit.”

You can still donate to Shelagh’s JustGiving page by going online and visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/miss-reid

Charlie House is a local children’s charity which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions in the North-east of Scotland.

Established in 2011, the current services include activity clubs, sibling’s clubs, support from the Charlie House Community Nurse, one-to-one emotional and practical support from a Children & Family Support Manager and the annual adventure trip to Kielder Forest Park, run by Calvert Trust. The group hopes one day to have a purpose-built support centre right here in the North-east.

If you want to find out more about the work of Charlie House, visit www.charliehouse.org.uk