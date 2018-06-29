Breast screening in Aboyne

The North East Scotland Mobile Breast Screening Service will be in Aboyne for around nine weeks.

The unit is located at the ambulance depot at Aboyne Hospital in Bellwood Road.

Women aged 50-70 years of age who are registered with a GP at Aboyne Health Centre, Ballater Clinic and Braemar Health Clinic will receive an invitation to attend.

The letters are sent out three weeks before an appointment.

Women aged 71 years and over are not sent an invitation, however, they are encouraged to make their own appointment by contacting the screening centre on 01224 550570.

Elspeth Hay, manager for the Breast Screening Service, said “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.

“We hope that women invited for the first time will take advantage of their invitation for mammography and for women who have been screened previously, it is important to attend to ensure that there have been no changes over the past three years.

“The risk of developing breast cancer increases as you get older, so if any woman missed or failed to attend their previous invitation, it is still important to come along for screening this time.”