Aberdeen FC’s stadium application formally approved

Aberdeen FC’s application for a £50million stadium complex at Kingsford has been formally approved.

Permission for the development has been officially granted by Aberdeen City Council’s planning department.

The club hopes to begin construction of the 20,000-seater stadium and training facilities near Westhill in June.

City councillors approved the application in January after the plans were put on hold last October.

The Scottish Government later confirmed it would not be called in.

The No Kingsford Stadium Group is seeking a judicial review.