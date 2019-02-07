Banchory business workshop to support traders

Efforts to support struggling High Street businesses in Banchory will be stepped up next week.

The local retail community has been battling to halt the decline of shops closing amid pressure from online and business rates.

Councillor Ann Ross is concerned at the decline in local High Street businesses

Business Gateway is organising a merchandising workshop in the Douglas Arms Hotel on Monday.

The free event will run from 10am until 1pm.

Local councillor Ann Ross has helped to arrange the workshop.

She told the Piper: “Since I became a councillor of Banchory and Mid Deeside, I have been working hard to support and promote local entrepreneurs and local business, and have been liaising between the business community and Business Gateway.

“I have been listening to concerns as to how hard it is to survive and thrive in today’s tough economic climate.”

She added: “I know that we are all concerned about what is happening to the High Street in Banchory and the surrounding area at the moment.

“As a member of the Elevator Board, I am delighted that Business Gateway has taken the positive step of organising a merchandising workshop in the Banchory area to support our business community.”

Anyone interested in booking a place should call 0300 013 4753 between 8am and 6pm Monday-Friday, or alternatively you can visit the website at https://www.bgateway.com/events/11944/visual-merchandising.