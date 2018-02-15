Banchory gets new High Street store

A new store will open in Banchory tomorrow (Friday).

Fashion and footwear retailer Wilkies will begin trading in the former SSE premises in High Street.

It is a major boost for the town centre, which has seen a number of shops close down in recent years.

Wilkies is expanding and this will be the company’s 15th department store and second in Deeside - the firm already operates one in Ballater.

Six jobs will be created with the opening of the Banchory outlet.

Managing director Karen Forret said: “I am delighted to be opening our 15th store in Banchory just over a year and a half since opening in Ballater.

“Banchory is a great town with some fantastic independent retailers and eateries and we hope to add even more value to the town’s offering for locals and visitors alike.

She added: “We have so far seen a lot of excitement from the local ladies of Banchory and we do hope that they will love the selection of ladies fashion and footwear as much as our loyal customer base across Scotland.

“As a family-owned business, it is important for us to become part of the local community, so we look forward to meeting other local organisations.”

Wilkies - one of Scotland’s oldest family-run department stores - will stock big brand names in ladies’ fashion and footwear.

Work has been continuing over the past month with local traders to transform the premises at 58-62 High Street into a fashion business.

Concern has been expressed for some time about the growing number of vacant shops in the town’s main thoroughfare.

The opening of the new store has been welcomed in the town.

Banchory and Mid-Deeside Councillor Ann Ross said: “I am sure that the community in Banchory are pleased to see a new addition to our High Street.

“This department store will bring help breath fresh variety and vibrance to the shopping experience at the heart of our town.

“I would encourage local residents and visitors to come and explore our town centre, to see the eclectic mix of retail, cafes and restaurant opportunities that makes Banchory the ideal shopping and leisure destination.”

Banchory Community Council chair Mary Lennox said new business in the town centre was welcome.

She added: “High Streets all over the country are struggling to attract businesses and Banchory is no exception to this.

“Too many shops have closed or are closing.

“Wilkie’s should add to what is on offer in the town and Banchory Community Council hopes it will help to draw more people into the town centre to shop both there and in the other shops.

“Shops and other businesses need local customers to remain viable.”

Wilkies will open the new store at 10am tomorrow.