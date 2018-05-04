Banchory hotel receives high restaurant rating

A Deeside country house hotel is celebrating success after being awarded two AA rosettes following a recent inspection.

The Tor Na Coille in Banchory now joins a handful of other restaurants in the North-east to have been awarded the prestigious rating.

The award – which recognises excellence in the kitchen – comes just over a year after the hotel was taken over by former Scottish Chef of the Year, David Littlewood, who has also seen the business awarded four stars by the AA.

The rating echoes the four stars already awarded by VisitScotland and brings the hotel’s restaurant in line with its sister venue – the Kildrummy Inn at Alford – which also holds two AA Rosettes and has a four-star gold rating.

Mr Littlewood, chef owner of the Tor Na Coille, said: “Good food and good service are at the core of everything we do at the Tor Na Coille, so we are thrilled to be awarded two rosettes and four stars by the AA.

“Receiving these accolades is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our staff – from the chefs and waiters who keep our restaurant at the top of its game to the receptionists and housekeepers that ensure every guest has a stay they’ll never forget.

“We’re not ones to rest on our laurels, though, and so we are already working hard to ensure we live up to the high standards set by our new ratings, including the recent opening of The Bothy, an exclusive private dining and meeting space.”