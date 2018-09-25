Deeside B&Bs in the awards spotlight

Two Deeside bed and breakfast businesses are in the running for industry awards.

Lys-Na-Greyne in Aboyne and No 45 Guest House in Ballater have been shortlisted in the eviivo Awards 2018.

They are among five establishments in the Hidden Gems and Star Amongst Stars category.

And Lys-Na-Greyne’s Joyce Welsh is the only Scot contesting the Outstanding Host section of the awards.

Husband Garry said: “At Lys-Na-Greyne we work so hard to give our guests a fantastic and unique experience.

“We are absolutely delighted to have that recognised through this shortlisting for the Outstanding Host Award and hope we are successful on the night.”

No 45 Guest House owners Alison Rosie and Les Towler are “over the moon”.

Alison said: “It’s great recognition for Deeside.

“We place great emphaisis on local produce and we get a lot of repeat customers who appreciate that.”

The annual awards celebrate the best independent hosts and hoteliers from across the UK.

They will take place on October 16 at Quaglino’s on Bury Street, London.