Deeside company in national spotlight

A Deeside company was among 100 in the UK to be celebrated by Small Business Saturday.

Aboyne-based training organisation Tillycroy Support Services, along with seven other Scots firms, were among those to share the spotlight at the weekend.

Small Business Saturday is the nationwide campaign to support, inspire and promote the UK’s 5.7 million small businesses.

This year it has again selected 100 for the Small Biz 100, many of which attended a reception at Downing Street.

Tillycroy specialises in forklift truck training and re-assessments, first aid, first aid for dogs and dog owners and other health and safety training.

It offers a complete training and risk assessment package for both large and small businesses.

Owner Alister Clark said: “It is excellent for a business from the Deeside area to be represented within the Small Biz 100.

“This area is still recovering from the floods of 2015/16 and there are still a number of families who have not even returned to their homes yet.

“To be able not only to speak on a national level about my own company, but to highlight what we have to offer in respect to tourism will help many organisations and businesses in the area.”

Tillcroy’s client base extends throughout Scotland, the North of England and the company has recently secured three contracts in the Republic of Ireland.

Small Business Saturday, launched in is the UK’s most successful small business campaign and is this year celebrating its fifth anniversary.