Deeside company lands leading award

A Deeside company is celebrating winning a leading business award.

Aboyne-based training organisation Tillycroy Support Services has been named “Workplace Training Providers of the Year 2018 – Scotland”.

The accolade has come from the Global Energy Awards 2018 announced last week by Global Energy News Magazine.

Company owner Alister Clark said: “It is excellent for a local business from the Deeside area to have won this national award, especially when we were nominated in the first place by one of our regular oil and gas clients”.

Through the 2018 Global Energy Awards, Global Energy Magazine recognises those that go above and beyond in a hugely important industry, from suppliers of traditional energies, to those who are striving to find alternative energy sources.

Awards co-ordinator Edward Faulkner, said: “As with all of our awards, the 2018 Global Energy Awards are awarded purely on merit, and we have scoured the international energy space to find these deserving companies.

“I wish all the winners a warm congratulations on their success and I look forward to hearing more about your future achievements over the coming years.”

A year ago, Tillycroy was among 100 companies in the UK to be celebrated by Small Business Saturday.

Earlier this year, the firm received a major business boost from Theo Paphitis.

The former Dragons’ Den star officially endorsed the company by raising its profile to his Twitter followers.

Mr Clark had tweeted the retail entreprenenur about the firm during the small business event.

Tillycroy specialises in fully accredited, first aid and health and safety training throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland.