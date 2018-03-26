Deeside marmalade’s success continues to spread

A Deeside team is celebrating another success at the world’s most prestigious marmalade festival.

Kincardine Kitchen’s Seville Orange Marmalade received a gold award in the artisan category of the recent Dalemain World’s Original Marmalade Awards.

It is the third time that the preserve, which is made in the traditional open-pan style, has been awarded gold at the event which attracts entries from across the globe.

The award-winning recipe is prepared by chefs Louisa Bradford and Rupert Holden at their base in Kincardine Castle in Kincardine O’Neil.

They have cooked at many of Scotland’s leading houses and enjoy working with the abundance of top-quality ingredients that can be found in the North-east.

Kincardine Kitchen produces preserves, biscuits and snacks which it sells through local retailers and farmers markets in Aberdeenshire.

The chefs also operate a pop-up cafe at Kincardine Castle on the first Friday of the month.

Nicky Bradford, from Kincardine Kitchen, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won gold again. It’s always pleasing to know that someone else thinks you are doing a great job, and our jars of marmalade are really flying off the shelves which shows our customers think so too.

“We are very proud to be part of the huge resurgence in the food and drink industry in Aberdeenshire and are looking at new ways to build on our success.”