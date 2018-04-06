Dr. Martens Aberdeen store opens

Dr. Martens launched their highly anticipated new store in Aberdeen last month with music act The Xcerts who provided a night of raucous celebration.

The Aberdeen-based three-piece paid homage to Dr. Martens long-time commitment to music, with a performance that showcased their distinct brand of alternative pop n’ roll.

Performing track after track of fresh and unique sounds, The Xcerts held a captive audience and ensured a night to remember. Refreshments were provided by craft beer company BrewDog.

Throughout Dr. Martens history, the brand has been adopted by diverse individuals, musicians, youth cultures and tribes, so it was only natural for the launch to be supportive of home-grown talent.

A special attention-grabbing commission created by local artist Katie Guthrie was proudly displayed on a large-scale backboard and will remain a focal point within the store.

A live screen printing station saw Katie print her bespoke design on tote bags for attendees to take home.

The Aberdeen store will also offer further community based events and meet-ups in the following weeks, working with a range of diverse individuals from the surrounding community.

The Dr. Martens Aberdeen store is now open at 87–89 Union Street.