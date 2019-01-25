Glenshee project to rise from the ashes

A new tourism venture is set to be built on the site of the former Spittal of Glenshee Hotel, which burned down in 2014.

Planning permission was granted by the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) at its meeting today.

The go-ahead in principle was approved for a reception, bar and restaurant building along with 18 holiday accommodation units, car parking and other associated works.

Along with the reception building and holiday accommodation, the development is also set to provide various visitor and community facilities.

Recommending approval, CNPA planning officer Emma Wilson said: “The site of this development is in a very strategic location with it being at the southern gateway to the Cairngorms National Park and adjacent to the much-publicised Snow Routes Scenic Route. “The development meets with out policies and will provide an opportunity for this derelict site in a key location to be brought back into use providing much- needed tourism facilities.”

Committee convener Eleanor Mackintosh said: “I welcome these development plans with this site having been long associated with some sort of tourism accommodation, welcoming travellers over many years.

“It’ll be great to see the site tidied up and brought back into use.”