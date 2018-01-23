Hostel’s top accolade

A Deeside hostel has been achieved a leading award.

Ballater Hostel has received VisitScotland’s five-star accolade at its first grading visit.

The 25-bed facility in the centre of the village attracts many of the walkers and outdoor enthusiasts who visit the Cairngorms National Park.

It is owned by Daniel and Dominique Drewe-Martin.

Dominique said: “Following a very busy year and a lot of hard work it’s great to receive this award.

“Since we moved to Scotland a year ago, we’ve completed some big projects at the hostel.”

Michael Coletta, of Ballater Business Association, said: “Shortly after moving to the area they had to overcome the challenges that the floods presented us all with, but this seemed to give them even more enthusiasm for their project.”