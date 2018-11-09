Local firm has new commercial director

A North-east painting and decorating firm has appointed a commercial director as the business looks at continued growth locally and across the Highlands.

Gavin McCombie, who joined R Davidson (Banchory) Ltd Painter and Decorator, eight years ago as a trainee quantity surveyor, moved into the position on November 1.

The business, which has 90 staff in Aberdeen and an additional 18 in the North following the acquisition of Inverness firm, Kelman Decorating, earlier this year, has seen steady growth across both regions in the past three months.

The company has doubled the team in the North since June to meet client demand.

Managing director, Trevor Mutch, who took over R Davidson in 2004 has grown the business, which is headquartered in Banchory, by 50% in the past 14 years.

He said there has been positive growth in 2018 in both the domestic and commercial divisions and Mr McCombie’s appointment will benefit them both as the firm prepares to expand further.

Founded in 1930, R Davidson is one of the North-east’s longest established home improvement contractors,