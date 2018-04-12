Local firms reach 2018 retail finals

Several local firms have emerged as finalists in the 7th annual Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

The black tie finals will gather hundreds of retailers from across Scotland to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow on Tuesday, April 17.

The finalists have been revealed after nominations came pouring in from all corners of Scotland in a bid to highlight the contribution and value of independent retailers to the communities they operate within as well as the overall economy.

The awards also endeavour to showcase the diversity of the retail industry as well as the entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen which lies behind the success with categories ranging from Convenience Store of the Year to Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year.

The success of the previous Scottish Independent Retail Awards has also led to the creation of The Welsh Independent Retail Awards which are now in their second year.

Representing this area in the Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year category are Duncan’s of Banchory.

In the Eatery of the Year award for North, Borsalino of Peterculter are represented.

And appearing in the final of the Bakery of the Yearsection for the North is The Highlanders Bakehouse in Ballater.