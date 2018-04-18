Mid Deeside JAC shines

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs has formed its North regional committee for 2018-19.

Elections took place at the recent annual general meeting held in Dingwall.

Michael Gunn, of Forss, is the new chairman, with Udny’s Gemma Bruce as vice-chair.

Mid Deeside JAC had the second highest membership increase for the period from February, 2016, until February this year. The club recorded a rise of 27.59%.

Five clubs from throughout the region battled it out for the North Club of the Year 2017-18 award.

The assessments also took place on the morning of the AGM and the judges, Allan Grant and Mary-Jo Grant, were given a difficult task.

The two top-placed clubs which headed to the national final to represent the North were Mid Deeside, who came top, and Halkirk.