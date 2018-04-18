Mid Deeside JAC shines

Left to right - Mary-Jo Grant with Mid Deeside JAC members Eric Smith, Nicola Howie, Marelle Marshal and fellow judge Allan Grant
Left to right - Mary-Jo Grant with Mid Deeside JAC members Eric Smith, Nicola Howie, Marelle Marshal and fellow judge Allan Grant

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs has formed its North regional committee for 2018-19.

Elections took place at the recent annual general meeting held in Dingwall.

Michael Gunn, of Forss, is the new chairman, with Udny’s Gemma Bruce as vice-chair.

Mid Deeside JAC had the second highest membership increase for the period from February, 2016, until February this year. The club recorded a rise of 27.59%.

Five clubs from throughout the region battled it out for the North Club of the Year 2017-18 award.

The assessments also took place on the morning of the AGM and the judges, Allan Grant and Mary-Jo Grant, were given a difficult task.

The two top-placed clubs which headed to the national final to represent the North were Mid Deeside, who came top, and Halkirk.