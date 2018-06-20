MP invites Leadsom to Games event

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has extended a Highland Games invitation to a senior Cabinet minister.

Mr Bowie wants to increase the spotlight on Scotland’s packed timetable of Games.

During a questions session, he invited the Leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom, to his constituency.

Mr Bowie asked whether he could secure a debate on the benefit of such events to the local economy.

He told Mrs Leadsom: “My Right Honourable Friend will be aware that Highland Games season is now upon us, and from Drumtochty to Aboyne, Lonach, Braemar and Ballater, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine boasts the best Highland Games in the country.

“I invite the Leader of the House to my constituency to attend the Games, and will she grant a debate in Government time about the importance of these fantastic events to the economy of the North-east Scotland?”

Mrs Leadsom said she would be “delighted” and would “turn her hand” to one of the sports, adding: “I am sure my honourable Friend will find other opportunities to raise the success of those Games in this place.”

The Government is sending international trade experts to Games and Gathering across Scotland.