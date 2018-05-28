New business venture

A Deeside businessman has launched a new venture aimed at bringing better communications to the North-east.

CFN Solutions, which provides mobile, cloud based fixed-line telephony services and internet connectivity, has moved into office premises at the Conexus Centre in Dyce.

The newly-renovated premises at Howe Moss Road is seen as creating a platform for future growth and will allow the business to build upon recent achievements.

Managing director Ian MacIntosh, who lives in Torphins, said the company hadNew already secured several new clients within its first weeks of trading in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Inverness across multiple industry sectors including oil and gas, construction and recruitment.

The business offers customers access to the three main mobile network operators (O2, Vodafone and EE) and is a partner with a leading hosted telephony provider.

Mr MacIntosh said: “I firmly believe there are opportunities in the current market for proactive companies who can demonstrate a greater understanding of clients’ operations and, through working closely together, help fulfil their actual requirements.

“Since much of our activity centres around cloud-based software, we are well placed to scale clients’ operations upwards as they grow and develop, without the need for significant capital expenditure.”