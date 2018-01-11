New chairman for CLAN Cancer Support

A leading north-east cancer charity has announced the appointment of a new Chairman to its Board of Directors.

Hugh Little has been appointed Chairman of CLAN Cancer Support and aims to use his varied business experience to guide the organisation through its next chapter.

Mr Little joined the CLAN Cancer Support Board in 2016, taking the position of Director of Finance. Prior to retiring from full-time employment in 2015, Mr Little had enjoyed a successful career in the financial industry and held a number of non-executive roles in both the public and private sector.

As Head of Acquisitions and Head of Private Equity, Mr Little enjoyed a 29-year career with Aberdeen Asset Management. He has also held previous directorships with Scottish Enterprise Grampian, the Aberdeen Board of the SCDI, Aberdeen Football Club and is currently on the Board of Governors of Robert Gordon University, Drum Income REIT PLC, TCAM Asset Management Group Limited, Sport Technology Services Ltd and Dark Matter Distillers Limited.

Mr Little said: “When I retired from full-time employment I had a desire to use the diverse experience and knowledge I had gained throughout my career to provide support and guidance to organisations, and specifically those in the third sector.

“When the opportunity to join the CLAN Board presented itself I saw this as an ideal fit for myself and the organisation, firstly utilising my financial background to strengthen what was already a very capable Board and also my understanding of how a cancer diagnosis can affect family, friends and loved ones.

“During my time on the Board I have seen first-hand the work that the CLAN team carries out on a day to day basis, ensuring the delivery of vital information and support services for people affected by cancer within local communities. To aim to help people across north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland is a huge undertaking for one organisation, but one which every single person in CLAN is committed to achieving.

“As I now look ahead to my role as Chairman, I am looking forward to supporting the excellent management team at CLAN, ensuring that the organisation can continue to grow.

“We of course must remain mindful of the effect recent changes in the local economy has had on the third sector. However, we are here to ensure CLAN continues to be a guiding light for the ever increasing number of individuals and families who are affected by cancer.

“It has been my pleasure to serve on the CLAN Board for the last 18 months, and it is now a real honour to have been asked to be Chairman.”

Mr Little’s three-year term began at the charity’s AGM on Wednesday, January 10, when he succeeded Kenny Anderson.

Kenny Anderson, who joined CLAN’s board in 2014 becoming Chairman later that year, said: “To be able to give your time, expertise and advice to an organisation such as CLAN is truly a privilege and I am delighted to have helped the charity to grow and develop during my time on the Board and as Chairman. I have enjoyed working with Hugh and I have no doubt that CLAN will continue to flourish under his chairmanship with the support of the Board and the fantastic team of staff, practitioners and volunteers at the organisation.”

In addition to Mr Little’s appointment, CLAN also welcomed Stuart Cochrane and Andrew Lawtie to the roles of Vice-Chairmen.

Stuart Cochrane joined the CLAN Board in 2016 and is a Director of FWB Park Brown. Stuart is also a member of the Gray’s School of Art Professional Advisory Board and Advisor to the Transition Extreme Social Enterprise.

Andrew Lawtie was previously a CLAN Ambassador, focusing on the charity’s Children & Families Service, before joining the Board in 2017. Following a successful career as a chief officer with Aberdeen City Council, Andrew undertook a mix of paid and voluntary work with various organisations. Andrew is also Vice Lord Lieutenant for Aberdeen City.

CLAN Cancer Support’s Board currently consists of 11 members who share their time with the charity and work closely with CLAN’s management team on a voluntary basis to ensure the charity’s ongoing success.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, please call (01224) 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org