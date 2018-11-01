Proposals lodged for 15 new homes in Banchory

Plans for 15 new homes have been unveiled for Banchory.

The proposed development is for land adjacent to the town’s Raemoir Garden Centre.

Four different house types would be built on the currently vacant 9000 square metre field, if the project is approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

Agents for applicant Dr Frank Mair – Canale Associates – have tabled plans for various three and four-bedroomed properties including detached, semi-detached and three-home terrace designs.

The local authority’s roads department has asked for a street engineering review and quality audit to enable it to make a full assessment.

Scottish Water has raised no objections to the proposals.