Retail park plans for Banchory

Plans have been announced for a major new retail development in Banchory.

The proposals for a £15million project at Hill of Banchory - creating around 100 jobs - have been revealed by property company Ediston Real Estate.

The Edinburgh-based firm has lodged a proposal of application notice with Aberdeenshire Council and will today (Thursday) hold a public consultation on the plans in Banchory.

It relates to a proposed retail and restaurant/cafe development with associated access, parking, landscaping and engineering works at Hill of Banchory East, immediately north of the Tesco store.

Ediston is proposing six units on the 55,000 sq ft site with the prospect of creating around 100 full and part-time jobs.

The company’s development director Alastair Dickie said they were keen to gauge public feedback on the plans.

He added: “We think it is important for people to make up their own minds.

“We have identified a need for such a development in Banchory.

“We believe it will stop the drift of local people to shop elsewhere, like Aberdeen.”

The consultation event will take place in Banchory Business Centre from 1-7pm.

Mr Dickie added that they hoped to table a planning application early in the New Year.

Ediston is expected to send a representative to address the January meeting of Banchory Community Council on the proposals.