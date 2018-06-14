Royal eateries plan Deeside expansion

An award-winning Deeside restaurant team with a royal link is set to expand its workforce.

The area is gearing up to welcome thousands of tourists over the summer.

Many will be destined for some of Ballater’s popular cafes and restaurants, including three run under the auspices of The Prince’s Foundation, a charity of the Prince of Wales.

The Rothesay Rooms restaurant, which has proven popular during its year-and-a-half of trading in Netherley Place, will be adjacent to The Carriage tearoom and bistro, which is set to open in August in the village’s redeveloped Old Royal Station.

All three eateries have been developed by the Prince’s charity as part of his efforts to help Ballater regain its footing following the damage caused to commerce, employment and tourism by flooding and fire in 2015.

Head chef Ross Cochrane, the reigning Hospitality Training North East of Scotland Chef of the Year, who will front the three establishments alongside operations manager Nikki Dean, is aiming to welcome new staff for the busy holiday season.

The Rothesay Rooms claimed the Restaurant of the Year title in the same 2017 competition.

Ross, 32, has worked for Gordon Ramsay at Claridges and has led chefs at a host of top establishments in his native North-east.

He said: “Royal Deeside and Ballater in particular is such a special place and it really comes alive in summer when there’s such a buzz with visitors to the area.

“The front-of-house teams at The Rothesay Rooms and The Carriage are looking forward to welcoming more staff to take on an opportunity to begin, or develop, their career in hospitality.”

A tearoom within the Old Royal Station, with entry via the old royal entrance, will stand alongside a bistro to be set on the original platform area.

A small exhibition space in the building will detail the royal connection to the station.