Top award for local firm

A Banchory business has won a leading award.

Deeside Photographics was named Photographer of the Year 2017 at the first Top Tier Awards held recently at Ardoe House Hotel.

The event recognises the leading wedding venues and suppliers in the North of Scotland.

Deeside Photographics, owned by Logan Sangster, was in one of the largest categories with nine wedding photographers in the final list.

The company mainly undertake weddings, portraits and some commercial work, but it is in the wedding field in which it specialises, having won various awards over the years.

Its owner was delighted with the prestigious honour.

Logan said: “This is a huge accolade for the company.

“I have been supported by a great team, many of whom have been with the company for many, many years, so it is a team effort.”

Deeside Photographics has also covered many Royal assignments, including the Queen’s Christmas card in 1998, and many portraits and events for the Royal family.

Around 250 guests attended the event organised by John and Kathleen Anderson, of Top Tier Awards.

Married couples had voted for the top three suppliers they used on their big day awarding them gold, silver and bronze.

A total of 100 hundred North wedding venues or suppliers were shortlisted in 20 categories.

Other companies from the Deeside area included Deeside Classic Camper Vans and Glen Tanar Ballroom.