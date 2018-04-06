VisitAberdeenshire appoints head of tourism development

VisitAberdeenshire, the lead tourism agency for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has confirmed the appointment of Yvonne Cook as its head of tourism development.

Yvonne brings more than 30 years of tourism experience to the role having previously held several head of department roles at VisitScotland, including Partnership Development and Business Products and Services, as well as development and industry facing roles with area tourist boards in the North- east. In her most recent role at Robert Gordon University as the Project Manager of Talent Exchange she was responsible for engaging with businesses across sectors.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire says: “Yvonne brings a wealth of tourism development experience to the role and will provide a critical link between businesses on both supplier and buyer sides of the tourism sector.

"Yvonne will provide leadership of destination development initiatives coupled with responsibility for travel trade promotional activity. Yvonne is highly regarded within the tourism industry and her experience and leadership will further strengthen the VisitAberdeenshire team.”

Commenting on her appointment, Yvonne sai:, “This is a very exciting time to be working in tourism in Scotland with interest and visitor numbers at a high.

"As an organisation VisitAberdeenshire clearly has big ambitions to establish the North-east of Scotland as a top international visitor destination, and I’m looking forward to working with local tourism businesses and the travel trade to further strengthen the destination’s appeal.”

VisitAberdeenshire is the lead tourism agency for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. It promotes fantastic visitor experiences in North-east Scotland to targeted audiences in the UK and overseas.

It also works to develop the visitor economy through initiatives that help tourism businesses to understand, and meet demand from an ever-changing market to strengthen the region’s position as a world-class tourism destination. VisitAberdeenshire is funded by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Scottish Enterprise and Opportunity North East.